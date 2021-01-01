PRICE: $39.95

AMOUNT: 950 mg

STRAIN TYPE: Indica

INGREDIENTS: Full Spectrum Delta 8 Extract, Natural Terpenes

PROMINENT TERPENES: Alpha Pinene, Beta Caryophyllene, Humulene



Watermelon OG produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones.



This concentrate is packaged with a blunt tip syringe and is designed to be used with a dab rig (electronic or flame). You can also add it to warm drinks, like coffee or tea, but be sure to add a fat, like creamer. It'll dissolve more easily.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.