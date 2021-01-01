About this product
PRICE: $39.95
AMOUNT: 950 mg
STRAIN TYPE: Indica hybrid
INGREDIENTS: Full Spectrum Delta 8 Extract, Natural Terpenes
PROMINENT TERPENES: Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene
Zkittles is an award-winning, Indica-dominant blend with a sweet, berry, and herbal fragrance. The tropical fruity flavor delivers peacefulness, happiness, focus, and restfulness.
This concentrate is packaged with a blunt tip syringe and is designed to be used with a dab rig (electronic or flame). You can also add it to warm drinks, like coffee or tea, but be sure to add a fat, like creamer. It'll dissolve more easily.
DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.
NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.
AMOUNT: 950 mg
STRAIN TYPE: Indica hybrid
INGREDIENTS: Full Spectrum Delta 8 Extract, Natural Terpenes
PROMINENT TERPENES: Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene
Zkittles is an award-winning, Indica-dominant blend with a sweet, berry, and herbal fragrance. The tropical fruity flavor delivers peacefulness, happiness, focus, and restfulness.
This concentrate is packaged with a blunt tip syringe and is designed to be used with a dab rig (electronic or flame). You can also add it to warm drinks, like coffee or tea, but be sure to add a fat, like creamer. It'll dissolve more easily.
DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.
NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
JahRootz
JahRootz has an extensive list of high quality Delta-8 products. Everything from Cartridges, Concentrates, Edibles, and Flower, to Pre-Rolls, Tinctures, Oils, and Vitamins.