PRICE: $40.00

AMOUNT: 7 grams

STRAIN: Sour Space Candy + Delta-8

PROMINENT TERPENES: Limonene and Pinene



This Jahrootz original product is composed of the hemp flower strain “Sour Space Candy CBD”, combined with our custom Delta-8 THC spray, to deliver a dark and glowy bud that will make your mouth water. These dense nugs have a concentration of 18.5% CBG with peppery, herbal, and vanilla notes.



Sour Space Candy flower is a sativa and will leave you with an uplifting and energized feeling, leaving you alert and focused. Users most common report it being helpful with anxiety, depression, inflammation and stress.



The Delta-8 THC spray added to the Sour Space Candy flower gives this product more of a relaxed feeling and a comfortable body buzz while retaining functionality. Less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.