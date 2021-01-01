PRICE: $75.00

AMOUNT: 14 grams

STRAIN: White CBG + Delta-8

PROMINENT TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophelline, Guaiol, Bisabolol



This Jahrootz original product is composed of the organic hemp flower strain “White CBG”, combined with our custom Delta-8 THC spray, to deliver a shimmering frosty bud that will make your mouth water. These dense nugs have a concentration of 18.5% CBG with peppery, herbal, and vanilla notes. Less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.