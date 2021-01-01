PRICE: $10.00

AMOUNT: 1 gram

STRAIN: White CBG + Delta-8 (Less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC)



This Jahrootz original product is composed of the organic hemp flower strain “White CBG”, combined with our custom Delta-8 THC spray, to deliver a shimmering frosty bud that will make your mouth water. These dense nugs have a concentration of 18.5% CBG with peppery, herbal, and vanilla notes.



On its own, the White CBG flower produces a delightfully calm feeling while the mind remains alert, allowing for productive use in the daytime. Those who enjoy White CBG report benefits such as pain relief, anti-inflammatory, anti-nausea, and stress relief.



The Delta-8 THC spray added to the White CBG flower gives this product more of an uplifting effect, a comfortable body buzz while retaining functionality. Much like CBD, CBG is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. Reports show this compound has great anti-inflammatory, mood balancing and pain relieving effects.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.