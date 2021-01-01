PRICE: $39.95

AMOUNT: 1 gram

STRAIN: Indica

INGREDIENTS: Broad Spectrum Delta-8 Extract, Natural Terpenes



Banana Kush is made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.