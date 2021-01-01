PRICE: $39.95

AMOUNT: 1.1 grams

STRAIN: Hybrid

INGREDIENTS: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 Extract, Natural Terpenes



An evenly balanced cross between the classic Zkittlez and Gelato strains, Banana Runtz delivers a super sweet and sugary banana candy flavor, with a slight touch of black pepper.



It has a slightly heavier aroma, with a spicy overtone accented by fruity banana and fresh flowers. Delivers relaxing physical effects accompanied by a heady lift. Known to elevate moods and inspire creativity.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.