PRICE: $39.95

AMOUNT: 1 gram

STRAIN: Sativa hybrid

INGREDIENTS: Broad Spectrum Delta-8 Extract, Natural Terpenes



Lemon Haze smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze, its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.