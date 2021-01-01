PRICE: $39.95

AMOUNT: 1 gram

STRAIN: Sativa

INGREDIENTS: Broad Spectrum Delta-8 Extract, Natural Terpenes



Maui Wowie is inspired by the tropical paradise it takes its name from. This cultivar was originally bred in Hawaii where pineapples also call home. Hints of mango, pine and pepper add complexity to this profile.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.