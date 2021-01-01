PRICE: $39.95

AMOUNT: 1 gram

STRAIN: Sativa

INGREDIENTS: Broad Spectrum Delta-8 Extract, Natural Terpenes



This potent sativa is a good choice for daytime use, although it may be overpowering for new users. Effects of calm, focus, and happiness are almost immediate. Sour Diesel has a pungent, earthy, diesel aroma producing energetic and creative effects.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.