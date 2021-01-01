PRICE: $49.95

AMOUNT: 1000 mg

INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Delta-8 Extract



Our Delta-8 tincture is a full spectrum and organic hemp extract. It is 100% natural, vegan, GMO free, and gluten free.



INSTRUCTIONS: Adults 21+, place 1 dropper-full under tongue, hold for 20 seconds and then swallow, 1-2 times per day.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.