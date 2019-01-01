JAR Consulting
About JAR Consulting
With over ten years of combined experience as MMJ providers, we specialize in all things cultivation-related. Whether you need help planning and building your cultivation space or want to increase your ROI on an existing operation, JAR can add value to your business. Our products include, but are not limited to, blueprint generation, budgeting, grow space construction, and on-going production. Whatever your need, JAR has a solution.