JarHead (JH) is a cannabis flower vaporization technology device. Vaporization is the process in which the active ingredients in the cannabis are released through heating it within a defined temperature spectrum. At that time, the cannabinoid and terpene components of the flower are released as a vapor that can be ingested like smoke, but healthier for you. Recreational users and Medical patients will find the JarHead an economical and efficient vaporization solution.

