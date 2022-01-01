About this product
JarHead (JH) is a cannabis flower vaporization technology device. Vaporization is the process in which the active ingredients in the cannabis are released through heating it within a defined temperature spectrum. At that time, the cannabinoid and terpene components of the flower are released as a vapor that can be ingested like smoke, but healthier for you. Recreational users and Medical patients will find the JarHead an economical and efficient vaporization solution.
About this brand
JarVapor LLC
JarVapor is a Technology company focused on the design and manufacturing of Cannabis Flower(+) vaporization systems.