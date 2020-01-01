 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About JB Dabs

The original JB Dabs™ is part of a high end design and manufacturing company located in the Pacific Northwest. Our team has decades of experience and knowledge in the metal and plastic products industries. With our vast experience base, we consistently produce best in class products sold and used worldwide. Raw stock is certified USA melt, no imported and unknown metal or plastic in our products. As a customer of JB Dabs™ your “safe for use” and “satisfaction” will always be our number one priority. We offer an unconditional product guarantee, because our products are 100% USA made. “Buy what you know, know what you buy.”