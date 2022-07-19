About this product
Berry Gelato, aka Blueberry Gelato, is an indica strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Blueberry. This strain features a tasty, fruity blueberry flavor with an earthy undertone and an aroma to match it. Berry Gelato has arousing, sleepy and creative effects, making it great for an evening in. It may help relieve anxiety, depression and insomnia.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?