About this product
Blueberry Kush is an indica strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, relaxation and relieves stress. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?