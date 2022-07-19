About this product
Cherry Punch packs a punch with its sweet fruity berry taste with hints of none other than cherry and its very similar aroma. This strain will hit you with a rush of euphoria and leave you feeling relaxed.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?