Forbidden Gelato Jeeter Juice Disposable Live Resin Straw: 500mg | Indica



Forbidden Gelato is an indica strain made by crossing Gelato #33 and Forbidden Fruit. Its name may say "forbidden", but you'll be tempted to have more after your first sip. Forbidden Gelato has a sweet lemony and berry flavor with a piney undertone. Its aroma is sweet as well with lavender citrus and berry scents. This strain has an uplifting euphoric effect while leaving you completely relaxed and moderately sedated. Forbidden Gelato may help relieve pain, inflammation, insomnia, and headaches or migraines.