About this product
Gelato Jeeter Juice Premium Liquid Diamonds Cartridge: 1000 mg | Hybrid | 95.33% THC (Per Cartridge)
Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, named in homage to its sweet aroma. This hybrid strain leaves you feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted with berry and earthy flavors.
Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, named in homage to its sweet aroma. This hybrid strain leaves you feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted with berry and earthy flavors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?