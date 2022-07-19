About this product
Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, named in homage to its sweet aroma and flavor profiles. This hybrid strain leaves you feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted with berry and earthy flavors.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
