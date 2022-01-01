About this product
Gelato x Jet Fuel Baby Jeeter Rolled Joints: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Hybrid | 19.95% THC Indoor Grown
Jet Fuel Gelato is a cultivar of mysterious origins thought to be a combination of Jet Fuel and Gelato.
The top reported aromas of the Jet Fuel Gelato strain are diesel, sugar, and pine. It is said to taste of cookie dough, pine, and earth.
Jet Fuel Gelato is a cultivar of mysterious origins thought to be a combination of Jet Fuel and Gelato.
The top reported aromas of the Jet Fuel Gelato strain are diesel, sugar, and pine. It is said to taste of cookie dough, pine, and earth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?