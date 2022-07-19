About this product
Glazed Apricot Gelato is a delicious hybrid strain with euphoric, uplifting and tingly effects. It has a sweet, fruity and apricot flavor profile with a similar aroma. The stain may be used to help with anxiety, depression and stress.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
