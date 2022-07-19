About this product
Grease Monkey is an indica strain made by crossing Gorilla Glue #4 and Cookies & Cream. It provides an addictive nutty vanilla and sweet skunky diesel flavor profile and a similar aroma with a touch of vanilla.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
