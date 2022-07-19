About this product
Harambe is a hybrid strain cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and OG Kush paying tribute to the late gorilla that went viral. It has a super spicy and earthy grape herbal flavor profile with a dank and pungent aroma with a spicy grape overtone.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?