About this product
Horchata Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Hybrid | 41.98% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
Mood: euphoric, relaxed, uplifting
Horchata is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created by crossing the delicious Mochi Gelato X Jet Fuel Gelato strains. Just as delicious as the drink it's named after, Horchata will have you begging for more after just one taste. This bud has a sweet and fruity berry flavor with a creamy overtone that has just a touch of light spices. The aroma is a little spicier, with a peppery effect that's accented by sugary sweet and fruity berries. Horchata provides body high, cerebral, euphoric, creative, uplifting, and relaxing effects. Horchata is ideal for treating those suffering from chronic pain, depression, chronic stress or anxiety and PTSD.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
