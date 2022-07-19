Peach Cobbler Juice Disposable Live Resin Straw: 500 mg | Sativa | 80.08% THC (Per Straw)



Peach Cobbler is a sativa strain made by crossing Peach Kush X Sour Diesel X Romulan X Monster Sauce. The name says it all when it comes to the flavor of this strain. It's packed with super sweet and citrusy fruit flavor with hints of mouthwatering peach and herbs. The aroma is basically the same with an undertone of nuttiness. It has delicious cerebral, creative, relaxing, tingly and uplifting effects. This strain may relieve appetite loss, pain, depression, fatigue and nausea.