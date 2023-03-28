Private Reserve Jeeter Juice Disposable Live Resin Straw: 500 mg | Hybrid | 69.73% THC (Per Straw)
The taste of Private Reserve is quite pleasant and is a blend of sweet and slight sour flavors. It is creeper cannabis that produces a strong body buzz that slowly takes over your entire system. Private Reserve makes you feel euphoric, relaxed and energized.
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days. Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements. Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?