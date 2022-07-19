About this product
Purple Pesos is a sativa dominant strain made by crossing Garlic Cookies and Orange Creamsicle. It as a fruity and citrusy aroma with an overtone of tangerine. Purple Pesos has a very citrusy flavor with notes of orange and tangerine. It has happy, uplifting and euphoric effects, perfect for boosting any mood.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
