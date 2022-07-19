About this product
Purple Punch is an indica strain that packs a "punch" with its intense berry and grape flavor profile. Enjoy a similar aroma profile as well, and soak up its relaxing, happy and euphoric effects.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
