About this product
Rainbow Beltz Baby Rolled Joint: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Indica | Indoor Grown
Rainbow Beltz, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Beltz are mostly calming, and it offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Beltz has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Beltz to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into wispy nugs with curly bright orange hairs and frosted green foliage.
Rainbow Beltz, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Beltz are mostly calming, and it offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Beltz has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Beltz to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into wispy nugs with curly bright orange hairs and frosted green foliage.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?