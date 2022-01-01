Rainbow Beltz Baby Rolled Joint: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Indica | Indoor Grown



Rainbow Beltz, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Beltz are mostly calming, and it offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Beltz has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Beltz to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into wispy nugs with curly bright orange hairs and frosted green foliage.