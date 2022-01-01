About this product
Rainbow Sherbet Baby Jeeter Rolled Joints: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Hybrid | Indoor Grown
Rainbow Sherbet is a sativa strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. It is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring, and it's good for pain relief.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
