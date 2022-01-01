About this product
SFV OG Jeeter Juice Liquid Diamonds Cartridge: 1000 mg | Hybrid | THC 95.71% (Per Cart)
Mood: relaxed, happy, euphoric
SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
