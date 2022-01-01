SFV OG Jeeter Juice Liquid Diamonds Cartridge: 1000 mg | Hybrid | THC 95.71% (Per Cart)

Mood: relaxed, happy, euphoric



SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.