Shirley Temple Infused Baby Rolled Joints: Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Hybrid | 38.06% THC
Shirley Temple is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the classic Cherry Kandahar X Charlotte's Web strains. This potent powerhouse packs an addictive flavor and a super high potency that has a sweet and smooth strawberry berry flavor with hints of fruity herbs and fresh wood upon exhale. The aroma is very woody and earthy in nature, with a strawberry overtone that sweetens as the nugs are burned. After your first exhale, you'll feel the lifting effects of Shirley Temple come rushing in, launching you into a state of pure cerebra euphoria and increased creativity that adds to your artistic abilities. You'll feel lightly sedated without being couch-locked in this state as your mind soars. Shirley Temple is often chosen by patients suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic stress, cramps, muscle spasms, and chronic pain.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
