About this product
Strawberry Cheesecake is a delicious hybrid strain that'll leave your mouth watering with every inhale. Enjoy its creamy, berry flavor and aroma profiles, while experiencing the relaxing, happy and hunger inducing effects.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?