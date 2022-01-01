About this product
Super Silver Haze Juice Disposable Live Resin Straw: 500mg | Sativa
Super Silver Haze, is a sativa strain created through crossing the infamous Skunk X Northern Lights X Haze strains. Known for its super heady high and long-lasting effects, Super Silver Haze is the perfect bud for any sativa lover who really wants to kick back. The high starts fast and hard, slamming into your mind almost as soon as you exhale with a stoney and lifted effect.
Super Silver Haze, is a sativa strain created through crossing the infamous Skunk X Northern Lights X Haze strains. Known for its super heady high and long-lasting effects, Super Silver Haze is the perfect bud for any sativa lover who really wants to kick back. The high starts fast and hard, slamming into your mind almost as soon as you exhale with a stoney and lifted effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?