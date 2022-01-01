Super Silver Haze Juice Disposable Live Resin Straw: 500mg | Sativa



Super Silver Haze, is a sativa strain created through crossing the infamous Skunk X Northern Lights X Haze strains. Known for its super heady high and long-lasting effects, Super Silver Haze is the perfect bud for any sativa lover who really wants to kick back. The high starts fast and hard, slamming into your mind almost as soon as you exhale with a stoney and lifted effect.