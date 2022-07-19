About this product
Tangie Berry is a deliciously citrusy fruity sativa strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. It has a citrus, orange, fruity flavor profile with a refreshing tangerine aroma. Tangie Berry has uplifting, happy and energizing effects.
