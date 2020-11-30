Apollo Haze is a collaborative creation of Brothers Grimm and their internet friend, “has_some_sense.” To create Apollo Haze, the Brothers Grimm pollinated a special Genius clone with a Super Silver Haze x Cinderella 99 “The Grail” cut. The offspring that resulted turned out to be outstanding, expressing vigorous growth and strong morphology to support the delicious, resinous buds the plant produces. Apollo Haze has a sweet, fruity aroma and balanced effects that tend to leave the consumer feeling happy and uplifted.