Blue Cookies

by Jet City Gardens
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Blue Cookies
Blue Cookies

Blue Cookies, also known as "Blue GSC" and "Blue Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

Blue Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
456 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Jet City Gardens
Jet City Gardens
Shop products
Tucked away in Seattle’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, in the shadow of Boeing Field’s final approach, Jet City Gardens is a family owned craft cannabis cultivator. While other growers schedule takeoff immediately after harvest, we put our products in a holding pattern for 60 days because....we're all about the cure.