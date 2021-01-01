Loading…
Black Orchid (1 Gram Indica Badder)

by Jetpacks

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
About this brand

Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.