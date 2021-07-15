Cream Soda FJ-2 (2G Infused, THCA Concentrate & Kief Covered)
by Jetpacks
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
2 Gram Whole Flower Pre-Roll Enhanced with Cannabis Oil, Terpenes, Kief, & a Proprietary High THCA Extract!
About this strain
Cream Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
14% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.