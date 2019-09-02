Dosi Face, Kush Mints, Blue Dream (0.5G Infused Pre-Roll)
by Jetpacks
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
These new half-gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with strain-specific flower, high THCA extract, & kief. There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Coming from Archive Seed Bank, Dosi Face is a cross between a Do-Si-Dos #22 and their staple Face Off OG Bx1. Dosi Face takes the potency of Face Off OG and pairs it alongside the delicious flavor profile of Do-Si-Dos with dank pine, grape, and earth notes. This sativa may provide a cerebral buzz that will also bring your body into deep relaxation.
Dosi Face effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Muscle spasms
25% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.