About this product
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.
Kaboom effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with