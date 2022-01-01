About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
These new full-gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with strain-specific flower, high THCA extract, & kief. There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.