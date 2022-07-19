Hi-Octane 1 Gram Hybrid Infused Pre-Roll



Orange Fuel (Flower)

Pie Face (Concentrate)

Tokyo Snow (Kief)



Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!



These new full-gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with strain-specific flower, high THCA extract, & kief. There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!



- Strain-specific flower, kief, and concentrate

- Always testing above 30%+ THC

- Layers of unique flavors from strain specific ingredients

- Consistently high quality and extremely high THC

- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness

- Color-coded labels for strain type identification