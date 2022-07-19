About this product
Orange Fuel (Flower)
Pie Face (Concentrate)
Tokyo Snow (Kief)
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
These new full-gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with strain-specific flower, high THCA extract, & kief. There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
- Strain-specific flower, kief, and concentrate
- Always testing above 30%+ THC
- Layers of unique flavors from strain specific ingredients
- Consistently high quality and extremely high THC
- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness
- Color-coded labels for strain type identification