Live Resin Concentrates are made by selectively extracting the cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh cannabis plants as opposed to cannabis plants that have been dried/ cured. Sauce is a concentrate made by combining 2 different cannabis concentrate ingredients, high cannabinoid extract (HCE) and high terpene extract (HTE). HCE refers to the diamond, a nearly pure THCa crystal formed into a beautiful faceted diamond. HTE refers to the liquid "terp sauce", this liquid extract contains some THCa and loads of terpenes making it rich in smell and flavor.
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.