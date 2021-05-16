Rainbow Mints, Kush Mints, God's Breath (1G Infused Pre-Roll)
by Jetpacks
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
These new full-gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with strain-specific flower, high THCA extract, & kief. There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Rainbow Mints by Arctic Genetics is a cross of Animal Mints Bx1 and Rainbow Truffle.
Rainbow Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.