Red Congolese, Blue Mamba, Green Crack (1G Infused Pre-Roll)
About this product
These new full-gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with strain-specific flower, high THCA extract, & kief. There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
While some argue that Red Congolese is an African sativa landrace, the variety popularized in California weaves in Mexican and Afghani roots, giving it a more indica-like appearance. This colorful palette of landrace strains, which had adapted to their environment over many years, creates a complex profile of effects and flavors. The sativa genetics dominate the physical effects of Red Congolese, resulting in a weightless euphoria that promotes focus and mental clarity. Its energizing properties make Red Congolese perfect for morning treatment of nausea, cachexia, tension, or Alzheimer’s.
