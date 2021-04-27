Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Slymer (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)

by Jetpacks
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST.
Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Jetpacks
Jetpacks
Shop products
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.