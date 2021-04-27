About this product
Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST.
Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.