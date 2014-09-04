Jetpacks
Super Sour Diesel (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
Super Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
431 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
