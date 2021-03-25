Watermelon Mimosa is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Watermelon Zkittlez and Jesus OG. Watermelon Mimosa is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Watermelon Mimosa effects include feeling energetic, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Elyon Cannabis, Watermelon Mimosa features flavors like citrus, ammonia, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Watermelon Mimosa typically ranges from $40-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.